Actor Terry Crews has filed a police report after saying he was sexually assaulted by a high-level Hollywood executive.

Los Angeles police Officer Sal Ramirez said that Crews had filed a report on Wednesday, though Ramirez would not give the subject of the report.

But Crews confirmed for a TMZ cameraman as he walked out of the LAPD Hollywood station that it was about the groping he described last month, and said he also plans a lawsuit.

Crews said hearing reports of dozens of allegations against Harvey Weinstein brought back his own trauma and encouraged him to speak out.

This whole thing with Harvey Weinstein is giving me PTSD. Why? Because this kind of thing happened to ME. (1/Cont.) — @terrycrews

My wife n I were at a Hollywood function last year n a high level Hollywood executive came over 2 me and groped my privates. (2/cont.) — @terrycrews

Jumping back I said What are you doing?! My wife saw everything n we looked at him like he was crazy. He just grinned like a jerk. (3/cont.) — @terrycrews

I decided not 2 take it further becuz I didn’t want 2b ostracized— par 4 the course when the predator has power n influence. (9/cont.) — @terrycrews

Who’s going 2 believe you? ( few) What r the repercussions?(many) Do u want 2 work again? (Yes) R you prepared 2b ostracized?(No)(11/cont.) — @terrycrews

Hopefully, me coming forward with my story will deter a predator and encourage someone who feels hopeless. (16/end) — @terrycrews

He said he was at a Hollywood function last year with his wife when the male executive, who he has not identified, "groped my privates."

A representative for Crews did not respond to an email message seeking comment.

Crews stars in Brooklyn Nine-Nine on Fox.