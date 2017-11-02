Publishing giant Condé Nast is reportedly ending the print version Teen Vogue, which saw its profile rise since the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

The move is part of cost-cutting efforts by Condé Nast, which will also see 80 jobs cut and publications decrease for several other of the brand's magazines, WWD and Variety reported.

Condé Nast hasn't commented on the reports.

Teen Vogue, with Elaine Welteroth at the helm, has stood out from its peers by offering articles about politics, but with a younger reader in mind.

One of the first pieces that brought attention to changes at the magazine was writer Lauren Duca's op-ed titled Donald Trump Is Gaslighting America, which challenged how Donald Trump won the U.S. election.

"To gas light is to psychologically manipulate a person to the point where they question their own sanity, and that's precisely what Trump is doing to this country. He gained traction in the election by swearing off the lies of politicians, while constantly contradicting himself, often without bothering to conceal the conflicts within his own sound bites," Duca wrote in the piece.

In the past year, the magazine has continued to add politics to its traditional offerings of celebrities, beauty and fashion.

Jessalynn Keller, an assistant professor of communication, media and film at the University of Calgary, spoke to CBC News in October saying what the magazine has done is look at mainstream issues from non-traditional perspectives.

"It's about recognizing young people, and their audience is specifically teenage girls, young women and actually queer youth, so LGBTQ kids as well, they are recognizing as part of their audience."

The news quickly generated reaction on Twitter from the magazine's supporters, critics and even contributors such as Duca.

I'm still writing my column, trolls. This witch isn't dead yet. — @laurenduca

Never read @TeenVogue until 2016 election; quickly, unexpectedly became a fan. Their work must continue digitally. https://t.co/QLyTjnH2rb — @anoyes

Teen Vogue is eliminating print version b/c Millennials & Gen Z prefer digital. Smug ignorance is why YOU’LL be the one going bye bye soon https://t.co/FqQmI5TOlX — @JennHoffman

Teen Vogue Content:

"We Hate Trump"

"Thigh High Boots"

"A guide to anal sex for teens"



Can't imagine why they're failing... — @TimRunsHisMouth

Don't worry, @TeenVogue fans. They'll still be making waves online. https://t.co/9tU8cZglZy — @Poynter

May you continue to shine and to soar @ElaineWelteroth Wish the younger me had access to yr vision for @TeenVogue Onward & upward online — @michele_norris

The financial downturn in 2007 took a toll on Condé Nast, like other publishing companies, and it has closed magazines including Gourmet, Modern Bride, House & Garden and Golf for Women. Earlier this year, Teen Vogue changed from monthly to quarterly publication.

In January 2016, Condé Nast CEO Bob Sauerberg told the New York Times the company brought in $1 billion US in revenue in 2015 and that digital business was up 70 per cent.