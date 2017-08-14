Lawyers will be making closing arguments Monday in a trial concerning allegations that a former radio host groped Taylor Swift during a photo op before a concert in Denver, and as to whether the singer's mother and her radio liaison later set out to destroy his career.

U.S. District Judge William Martinez determined Friday that the pop star could not be held liable because David Mueller failed to prove that she personally set out to have him fired after the 2013 photo op. But jurors will consider his identical allegations against Andrea Swift and Frank Bell.

Mueller sued Swift after her team reported the alleged assault to his bosses at a country music station. He is seeking up to $3 million US, saying the allegation cost him his job and reputation.

Swift countersued and is seeking a symbolic $1. She says she wants to serve as an example to other women who have been assaulted.

In this courtroom sketch, pop singer Taylor Swift speaks from the witness stand during the trial on Thursday. (Jeff Kandyba/Associated Press)

Here's a look at the key elements in the he-said, she-said trial that began Tuesday in federal court in Denver.

The photograph

Swift's lawyers called the image "damning" proof that Mueller inappropriately touched her. Mueller argues it shows him trying to jump into the frame.

Entertainment news outlet TMZ obtained and published the photo, which has been sealed by the court.

Swift's business manager, Jesse Schaudies Jr., said her side did not want the picture in the news.

"We did not want copycats and one-uppers abounding. And that happens in our world," he testified last year. "These people all tend to escalate. I've watched what happens with these files and individuals."

The encounter

Swift took the stand for about an hour Thursday, testifying that Mueller grabbed her bare backside and held on for a long time during the meet-and-greet. She used explicit language that seemed designed to avoid sugar-coating what she described as a sexual assault when she posed for the photo.

"He stayed attached to my bare ass-cheek as I lurched away from him," she said. "It was a definite grab. A very long grab."

Other key witnesses