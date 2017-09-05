Look what Taylor Swift has done. Her new single, Look What You Made Me Do, pushed the ubiquitous hit Despacito off the top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart after 16 weeks. It was just shy of breaking Mariah Carey's record from more than 20 years ago.

Billboard announced Tuesday that Swift's song became her fifth Hot 100 chart topper. Despacito, by Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee, had tied Carey's duet with Boyz II Men, One Sweet Day, as the longest-running number 1 song in the 59-year history of the charts. One Sweet Day was released in 1995.

Swift set her own record with the new song from her upcoming album Reputation. Look What You Made Me Do broke a weekly streaming record for a song by a woman with 84.4 million U.S. streams, according to Nielsen Music.