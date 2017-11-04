Britain's gossipy glossy Tatler magazine has apologized for inappropriate comments about the former Downton Abbey actress Daisy Lewis.

The magazine tweeted Saturday that it "apologizes unreservedly" to Lewis and will publish an apology in the next print edition.

Lewis had tweeted that she was "shocked and upset" by the magazine's characterization, which described Lewis as small but loud, which made her "fun at a party. And in bed. Probably."

Lewis said "doesn't anyone at Tatler read the news" — an apparent reference to increasing reports of sexual harassment in the film world as well as in British politics.

Lewis tweeted that she is thankful she is loud enough to express her unhappiness with the description.