Ex-Transparent star Jeffrey Tambor denies misconduct, admits he was 'difficult'

Fired Transparent actor Jeffrey Tambor says he was 'difficult' to work with on the show but rejects allegations of sexual misconduct.

Tambor says in an interview with the Hollywood Reporter he yelled at people on the set, including series creator Jill Soloway, and was tactless.

Tambor says his behaviour stemmed from worry that he would fall short in his portrayal of a transgender woman on Amazon's Transparent.

Tambor, right, appears in a scene from Transparent, a role for which he won two Emmy Awards. (Beth Dubber/Amazon Studios via AP)

But he denies the sexual misconduct claims that led to his firing.

Tambor's former assistant and an actress on Transparent accused him of inappropriate touching and sexual propositions.

The Emmy-winning actor is among the prominent Hollywood and media figures accused of misconduct.