Melissa Benoist, star of the Vancouver-filmed Supergirl series, released a statement calling for safer workplaces following the suspension of the show's co-creator Andrew Kreisberg who was accused of sexual harassment and misconduct.

"When people are mistreated, they should have a safe forum to speak their truth and always be heard," Benoist said on Twitter. "And when people commit crimes or harass others they should always be held accountable — no matter what industry they work in or how much power they wield."

The actor said she has spoken up about it in the past and will continue to do so. She said that she'll go to work this week even more committed to being a part of changing the norm by listening when people speak up and refusing to accept an environment "that is anything less than a safe, respectful and collaborative space."

Kreisberg denies accusations

Kreisberg's suspension followed allegations reported in Variety magazine last week that he sexually harassed and inappropriately touched 19 current and past employees.

Andrew Kreisberg was suspended by Warners Bros. Television Group pending an investigation of sexual harassment and inappropriate touching accusations made by 19 former and current employees. (Frederick Brown/Getty Images)

Studio Warner Bros. Television confirmed it is investigating claims that Kreisberg, co-creator and executive producer of The Flash, Supergirl, Arrow and DC's Legends of Tomorrow, behaved inappropriately.

The series air on Warner Brothers' channel the CW and have all filmed in Vancouver or the Lower Mainland.

Kreisberg has denied all allegations.