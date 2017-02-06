It's rare that you want to watch the commercials. Normally you want to change channels, go get a snack or fast forward through them — except during the Super Bowl.

For Americans, commercials have long been part of the attraction. And this year — finally — Canadians got to take part in the fun, thanks to a CRTC decision.

Every year, more than 30 advertisers spend roughly $5 million US and aim to create the most memorable 30 to 90 seconds by stuffing commercials with celebrities, slapstick humour, cute animals or children.

This year's crop of ads filled all the categories, but several nodded to the political climate since Donald Trump became president.

The messages

Shortly before kickoff, Coca-Cola's replayed an ad originally from 2014, which featured America the Beautiful sung in eight different languages. The commercial seems to be a reaction to increased racial tensions in the U.S. New or not, this commercial struck a nice tone.

The most obviously political ad was from 84 Lumber, which had an earlier version rejected for being too controversial. The commercial features the journey of a woman and her daughter travelling through Mexico. The ad directs viewers online to see the conclusion.

At the end of the six-minute piece, you see the characters arrive at a towering wall and appearing defeated until they discover a gate in the wall. The ad ends with the words, "The will to succeed is always welcome here."

The commercial is clearly in opposition to Trump's plan to build a border wall between the U.S. and Mexico.

Political or not, the Avocados from Mexico ad about a secret society that apparently can't keep secrets — including health benefits of avocados — is a fun commercial.

Trump's famous hair was also the target of a mildly funny ad for, what else, hair products. The 10 Haircare commercial reminded viewers that no matter what else happens, "we're in for four years of awful hair."

Several ads were less direct about their political message, but still took an inspirational tone.

Honda's Super Bowl spot used talking yearbook photos of celebrities including Tina Fey, Robert Redford and Viola Davis to talk about following your dreams. It doesn't have much to do with cars, but it was a feel-good inspirational commercial and gave viewers a glimpse of what celebs looked like in high school.

Audi's ad may not have been directly targeting U.S. politics, but its message was definitely clear. The commercial features a young girl competing in a soapbox car race while her father struggles to explain gender inequality. The girl wins the race and the ad likely won a few hearts.

The hits

One of the most successful ads, and successful means funny, featured John Malkovich trying to secure his domain name from someone else named John Malkovich. Malkovich plays it straight, which makes his journey even funnier. The commercial for Squarespace had two equally laugh-worthy parts, which is a triumph in itself.

Instead of playing it safe, this year's Mr. Clean commercial was a little bit dirty. Mr. Clean commercials have traditionally been pretty cheesy featuring a jingle that won't leave your head and a woman happily cleaning her home.

This year, with the help of a Magic Eraser, Mr. Clean turned an average Joe into more of a Magic Mike. It's a clever way to try and sell a cleaning product. The definite bonus of this campaign is that the woman is watching the cleaning instead of doing the housework.

The stars

As usual, many commercials brought out some star power. They drove cars and endorsed airlines and wireless providers. However, one of the most unique uses of of star power came from a beverage company that isn't available in Canada.

The ad for Bai, pronounced 'bye', starts off with Christopher Walken reciting a few lines that don't entirely make sense. As the camera pans out, you see he's sitting beside Justin Timberlake and the lines are actually the lyrics to the 'N Sync song Bye, Bye, Bye.

The misses

In a more than four-hour broadcast, not all the commercials were going to be winners. There were definitely a few that just didn't work.

Snickers' much-hyped live ad featuring Adam Driver fell just as flat as the set. Maybe the Snickers' team was hungry?

An elephant on a treadmill eating pistachios? Are the health benefits of the nut supposed to be the elephant in the room? Was that elephant being fat-shamed? I couldn't tell you because that commercial just made no sense.

Dear Febreeze, we know bathrooms smell. And we know you sell products that cover up or remove smells. But that doesn't mean we need to be reminded about bathroom smells as we grab another handful of nachos.

Aside from the commercials, there were plenty of movie trailers and previews for video games. Those trailers featured action and explosions — including an unnecessary return of Pirates of the Caribbean — and the Halloween premiere date for season 2 of the Netflix sensation Stranger Things.