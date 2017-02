Stuart McLean, best-selling author, award-winning journalist and humorist, and host of CBC Radio program, The Vinyl Cafe, died Wednesday at 68. (Scott Blackburn/CBC)

Stuart McLean, the host of CBC Radio's The Vinyl Café and an award-winning humorist, has died at age 68 after a battle with melanoma.

McLean's trademark blend of storytelling — part nostalgia, part pithy observations about everyday life and folksy, familiar delivery — made him a hit with the audience for more than 20 years. But he always maintained that success came as a surprise to him.

