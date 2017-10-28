This story contains some spoilers for Stranger Things, season two.

New characters, crushes and relationships propel season two of Stranger Things but the sinister vibe and classic 80s references from the first season still loom large.

"There are certain events that are a catalyst for the season, this jumping off point," said Joe Keery, who plays high schooler Steve Harrington on the show. "Each is kind of different for each character, but I think overall, it takes us to a darker, more raw place."

The second season sees a battle with inner and outer demons, as the town of Hawkins, Indiana sees a sudden increase in inexplicable, paranormal encounters. Eleven's past is slowly revealed and Will, who went missing in season one, can't seem to escape what happened despite efforts to get back to a regular life.

The dark past of Eleven, played by Millie Bobby Brown, unfolds during the show's second season. (Netflix)

Sean Astin (The Goonies), Paul Reiser (Mad About You) and Sadie Sink, who joins the young crew as tomboy Max, are some of the new faces on the series now streaming on Netflix. Dacre Montgomery, who plays teenage bad boy Billy and Max's older brother, is also a newcomer with a shady side.

Levity comes not just from poignant nods to the 80s — like The Terminator playing at a movie theatre or a Mr. Goodbar sitting in a pile of Halloween candy — but from the comforting nostalgia of a decade free from 24-hour news feeds and constant alerts.

"Even if you're not from the 80s, I'm connecting through my parents to having stories that are similar to those of the kids — not having fences, and not having to lock your front door and going out on your bikes," Montgomery told CBC News in Los Angeles. "I only remember doing a handful of those things when I was a kid because it was like, 'you've got to watch out.'"

Charlie Heaton (left), who plays Jonathan Byers and stars alongside Natalia Dyer (right), was reportedly denied entry into the U.S. last weekend after traces of cocaine were found in his luggage. (Netflix)

CBC's full interview with Montgomery, Keery and Natalia Dyer can be found below.

British actor Charlie Heaton, who plays Jonathan Byers on the series, was scheduled to be there as well, but did not make it.

According to the Associated Press, Heaton was refused entry into the U.S. last weekend after traces of cocaine were allegedly found in his luggage at the airport.