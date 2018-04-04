The brothers behind Stranger Things face a lawsuit over their Netflix hit that was brought by a filmmaker who alleges Matt and Ross Duffer stole his idea to create their science fiction series.

A lawyer for Charlie Kessler, director of the 2012 short film Montauk, filed a breach of implied contract lawsuit against the Duffer brothers in Los Angeles Superior Court on Tuesday.

In the legal filing, posted by industry site Deadline, Kessler claims he met the sibling filmmakers at a party during the 2014 Tribeca Film Festival. He says he discussed his short film with them and pitched a longer, feature film treatment titled The Montauk Project.

Kessler "did not discover [the defendants'] use of his script, ideas, story and film until the release of Stranger Things in July of 2016," according to the court documents.

"After the massive success of Stranger Things ... defendants have made huge sums of money by producing the series based on [Kessler's] concepts without compensating or crediting [him]," the suit alleges.

Kessler is seeking a jury trial and suing for monetary damages.

The Duffer brothers and Netflix have not commented on the lawsuit.

Conspiracy theory origins

Kessler's film Montauk, which screened at the 2012 Hamptons Film Festival, told the story of a young boy who mysteriously goes missing in the Long Island community. The sci-fi short weaves together a troubled police officer's search for the boy, secret government experiments on children, paranormal happenings, a monster, portals to other worlds and more.

The first season of Stranger Things revolved around a group of kids and teenagers witnessing supernatural events and who become embroiled in a government conspiracy. The show's third season is forthcoming on Netflix.

This image released by Netflix shows Millie Bobby Brown in a scene from Stranger Things. Brown portrays Eleven, who can move things with her mind and is the fascinating secret friend of a group of preteen boys in the fictional town of Hawkins, Ind. (Netflix/Associated Press)

"A young boy vanishes into thin air. As friends, family, and local police search for answers, they are drawn into an extraordinary mystery involving top secret government experiments, terrifying supernatural forces and one very strange little girl," read the original Netflix description of Stranger Things, which was portrayed as "a love letter" to classic 1980s films.

The eight-episode Netflix series was originally set in and titled Montauk. The name eventually became Stranger Things and the setting moved to a fictional town in Indiana.

Both Kessler's short and Stranger Things appear to draw inspiration from a conspiracy theory about The Montauk Project, an alleged secret U.S. government program that purportedly conducted experiments on children at a Long Island, N.Y., military base in the 1970s and early 1980s.