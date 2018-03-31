Skip to Main Content
Instruments stolen from Bruce Springsteen's E Street Band guitarist

Nils Lofgren 'devastated' by robbery in Dallas

Nils Lofgren, in centre performing in 2014 with Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival, was robbed of several guitars and a harp in Dallas before a concert Friday. (Gerald Herbert/The Associated Press)

Dallas police are looking for the person who stole several guitars from Nils Lofgren, the longtime guitarist with Bruce Springsteen's E Street Band.

Investigators say somebody broke into Lofgren's van, which had been parked outside a Holiday Inn, between Thursday afternoon and Friday morning.

Four guitars and a harp which Lofgren was set to use during a concert Friday night in Dallas were stolen. In a tweet, Lofgren said he was "devastated by this robbery."

Lofgren said he would go forward with his concert and planned on "taking the roof off." He was able to rent or borrow equipment for the show.

Police say detectives have been assigned to investigate and are working to gather any video evidence related to the case. 

