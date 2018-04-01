Steven Bochco, creator of TV's Hill Street Blues, dead at 74
Steven Bochco, a writer and producer known for creating Hill Street Blues, has died. He was 74.
Bochco died in his sleep after a battle with cancer, says family spokesperson
A family spokesperson said Bochco died Sunday in his sleep after a battle with cancer.
Bochco, who won 10 primetime Emmys, created several hit television shows including L.A. Law, NYPD Blue, and Doogie Howser, M.D.
Details of a memorial service were not immediately released.
So sad to hear of Steven Bochco’s passing. He was a pioneer, a gentleman, and gave me my first job in prime time tv. Rest well, sir. You will be missed. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RIP?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RIP</a>—@DebraMessing