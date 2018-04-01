Skip to Main Content
Steven Bochco, creator of TV's Hill Street Blues, dead at 74

Steven Bochco, creator of TV's Hill Street Blues, dead at 74

Steven Bochco, a writer and producer known for creating Hill Street Blues, has died. He was 74.

Bochco died in his sleep after a battle with cancer, says family spokesperson

The Associated Press
Steven Bochco, who won 10 primetime Emmys, created several hit television shows including L.A. Law, NYPD Blue, and Doogie Howser, M.D. (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

A family spokesperson said Bochco died Sunday in his sleep after a battle with cancer.

Bochco, who won 10 primetime Emmys, created several hit television shows including L.A. LawNYPD Blue, and Doogie Howser, M.D.

Details of a memorial service were not immediately released.

