Steven Bochco, a writer and producer known for creating Hill Street Blues, has died. He was 74.

A family spokesperson said Bochco died Sunday in his sleep after a battle with cancer.

Bochco, who won 10 primetime Emmys, created several hit television shows including L.A. Law, NYPD Blue, and Doogie Howser, M.D.

Details of a memorial service were not immediately released.