The first trailer of Solo: A Star Wars Story has finally arrived, offering the first glimpse of the much-anticipated spinoff plagued by production troubles.

After a 45-second ad for the latest Star Wars film played during Sunday's Super Bowl, a 90-second teaser trailer premiered Monday on Good Morning America.



The footage showcased a gritty prequel featuring the snazzy interior of a then-new Millennium Falcon, the familiar growl of Chewbacca and a plethora of handsome fur coats.

Though punctuated by the brashness of Alden Ehrenreich's young Han Solo, the vibe of the trailer is a little chiller than was once forecast for Solo. The initial directors, Phil Lord and Christopher Miller (The Lego Movie, 21 Jump Street) are known for their irreverent sense of humour, something that first excited many Star Wars fans when the pair was enlisted for the stand-alone installment.

But Lord and Miller were removed from the film six months into production over what Lucasfilm said were "different creative visions" on the film. Ron Howard was brought in as a replacement in July, and shooting concluded in October.

An image from the film shows, from left, Joonas Suotamo as Chewbacca, Woody Harrelson as Beckett, Emilia Clarke as Qi’ra and Alden Ehrenreich as Han Solo. (Lucasfilm Ltd. )

The trailer for the film, to be released May 25, seemed intent on assuring fans that Solo will be a more typically sombre chapter in the science-fiction franchise. Young Solo is shown as an ambitious flyboy who drops out of the fight academy and enlists with a rogue band led by Woody Harrelson's Tobias Beckett.

"I've been running scams on the street since I was 10," Solo says in voice-over. "I was kicked out of the fly academy for having a mind of my own. I'm going to be a pilot — best in the galaxy."

Concerns have also been focused on Ehrenreich, who has the unenviable position of following in Harrison Ford's footsteps in one of the most iconic roles in movies.

Harrison Ford appears as Han Solo, left, in a scene from 1977's Star Wars: A New Hope. Ehrenreich takes on the role of the beloved space smuggler in the forthcoming prequel. (20th Century-Fox/Associated Press/Getty Images)

Before booking the role, Ehrenreich starred in Joel and Ethan Coen's Hail, Caesar! and Warren Beatty's Rules Don't Apply, but The Hollywood Reporter earlier reported that an acting coach was brought in late in the production to aid the actor's performance.

Instead of focusing solely on Solo, Monday's trailer promoted the film's larger ensemble, including Donald Glover as Lando Calrissian, Emilia Clarke and Thandie Newton.