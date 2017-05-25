Forty years ago today, Star Wars opened in just 43 cinemas. Soon enough, the sci-fi epic was playing hundred of screens and a franchise was born.
With time, the Star Wars films earned billions of dollars at the box office and changed the way movies are made. But there is a dark side to its success.
In the video above, CBC's Eli Glasner explores the consequences of Hollywood's blockbuster space series.
