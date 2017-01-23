The next instalment of the Skywalker saga appears to cast an ominous tone for the galaxy from the get-go, with filmmakers revealing the title as Star Wars: The Last Jedi.
The upcoming tale in the epic space franchise is written and directed by Rian Johnson, with J.J. Abrams among the executive producers.
Johnson has said The Last Jedi will pick up immediately from the conclusion of Abrams's The Force Awakens, the seventh film in the main Star Wars story, a generally well-received reboot of the franchise and a box office record-setter.
The Star Wars galaxy has also expanded through standalone films such as the recent prequel Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and an upcoming origin story about smuggler-turned-hero Han Solo.
Cast members for the upcoming film include Mark Hamill, who starred in the original Star Wars saga, as well as Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Adam Driver, Domhnall Gleeson and Lupita Nyong'o — all of whom debuted in Force Awakens.
Carrie Fisher had also completed filming scenes for The Last Jedi prior to her death in December. According to industry media, her character, Leia Organa — who began the series as a princess and resistance fighter but evolved into a rebellion-leading general — was expected to play a larger role in the upcoming film.
Star Wars: The Last Jedi is slated to hit theatres Dec. 15.