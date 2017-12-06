Chances are that you've seen this video and may have even shared it with friends — a sea lion suddenly pulls a young girl into the water at a wharf in Richmond, B.C., and a man jumps in to rescue her.

The dramatic encounter has been viewed more than 30.2 million times, making it this year's top trending YouTube video in Canada.

The list also shows many, many Canadians were clicking on the Spanish-language chart-topper Despacito and the teaser trailer for the upcoming Star Wars instalment The Last Jedi.

"I think those videos that really pull people to YouTube to watch are the ones that really get us all talking," Nicole Bell, communications manager for YouTube Canada, told CBC News.

"Whether that's something incredible that you've never seen before, whether it's something surprising, or moving and emotional, or challenging."

To figure out which videos audiences loved the most, YouTube looks at engagement: how often viewers commented, shared, and liked each post, in addition to how many views a video received.

After that, the most popular people, memes, music and moments make the cut into a yearly, much-anticipated compilation video, known as YouTube Rewind.

This year, Canadians in the mash-up spotlight include YouTube megastar Lilly Singh a.k.a. Superwoman, along with transgender beauty expert GiGi Gorgeous, creative vlogger LaurDIY, AsapSCIENCE, and the channel Simply Nailogical, which sparked the unique global trend of 100-layer nail polish.

"We're looking at what were the biggest moments that exploded on our platform this year," said Bell.

"We look at designing scenes and bringing in creators that are going to surprise and delight the YouTube audience and make everybody remember those moments, but also relive them in a way that's different."

Top 10 trending videos in Canada for 2017

Sea lion drags girl into Steveston waters. Eminem Rips Donald Trump In BET Hip Hop Awards Freestyle Cypher. Animal Adventure Park's April the Giraffe - Live Birth - Archive footage. Ping Pong Trick Shots 3 | Dude Perfect. Northern Ontario Moose vs Wolf. Woman interrupted during BBC interview. Sneaky toddler steals Prince Harry's popcorn. In a Heartbeat - Animated Short Film. $1 Donut Vs. $100 Donut. FRANCE 24 en Direct – Info et actualités internationales en continu 24h/24.

Top trending music videos