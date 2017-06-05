Are you ready, kids? A musical about SpongeBob SquarePants is coming to Broadway this fall.

The musical, based on Nickelodeon's beloved animated series, tells the story of a volcano threatening SpongeBob's hometown, Bikini Bottom. It will feature appearances by Squidward, Mr. Krabs, Patrick Star and Sandy Cheeks, all played by actors rather than puppets.

The show premiered last year in Chicago to favourable reviews. Previews will begin at New York's Palace Theatre in November before it opens in early December.

Squidward gets his own musical number in the show, I'm Not a Loser, written by American rock band They Might Be Giants. (GlossedandFound.com/YouTube)

Among the show's most interesting elements is its music, contributed by a star-studded list of musicians including David Bowie, John Legend, Aerosmith's Steven Tyler and Joe Perry, Cyndi Lauper, The Flaming Lips and Sara Bareilles among others. Song titles include Bikini Bottom Boogie and Super Sea Star Savior.

The musical marks Nickelodeon's first foray into Broadway shows, where animation titans Disney and Dreamworks have started up theatrical arms thanks to great successes like The Lion King, The Little Mermaid and Shrek The Musical.

Though the SpongeBob franchise is nearly two decades old (the very first episode aired in 1999), the series continues to thrive: The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water was among 2015's highest-grossing animated films.