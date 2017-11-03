London police are investigating an alleged 2008 sexual assault reportedly linked to American actor Kevin Spacey, according to British media.

Police did not identify Spacey by name, but said the department's child abuse and sexual offences unit is investigating the reported assault after it was referred to police.

"On 1 November, City of London Police referred an allegation of sexual assault to the Metropolitan Police Service," the Met said in a statement issued Friday.

"It is alleged a man assaulted another man in 2008 in Lambeth. Officers from the Child Abuse and Sexual Offences Command are investigating."

Lambeth is the South London neighbourhood where Spacey maintains a home.

British media including the Sun reported Spacey was the subject of the investigation.

The statement noted police do not identify people who may or may not be subject to investigation.

Asked whether police were investigating Spacey, a spokesman asked for details about the alleged incident and then provided the statement. In cases like these, London police policy is not to respond to questions about individuals, but to respond to questions about incidents.

Spacey has not been arrested or charged with any crime. His publicist did not immediately return an email message seeking comment.

According to the Sun, an aspiring actor, now 32, said he approached Spacey to ask him for career advice in 2008. He then agreed to share a drink with the star, and later passed out in Spacey's London home. The man claims he woke to find Spacey performing oral sex on him, told him to stop and left after being warned to keep quiet.

Also on Friday, Dutch bank ING said it has cancelled a scheduled appearance by Spacey at a Rotterdam business conference.

Spacey is one of the high-profile men in Hollywood and other industries struck by mounting allegations of sexual harassment and abuse, with some facing allegations going back decades.

Last Sunday, Star Trek: Discovery cast member and theatre actor Anothony Rapp claimed in a BuzzFeed News article that Spacey had made sexual advances toward him in 1986, when Rapp was a 14-year-old child actor on Broadway.

Spacey responded on social media that he didn't remember the alleged encounter, but if he had acted the way Rapp alleges, "I owe him the sincerest apology for what would have been deeply inappropriate drunken behaviour."

The statement, in which he also spoke publicly for the first time about being gay, instantly drew a backlash from many observers as an attempt at deflection.

Since Rapp's revelation, others have come forward with allegations of inappropriate behaviour and harassment by Spacey, both in the U.K. and in the U.S. — including House of Cards staffers who spoke to CNN Thursday.

Netflix and House of Cards producer Media Rights Capital have indefinitely suspended production of the show's sixth — and final — season.

The allegations prompted the International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences to withdraw an award it had planned to give Spacey later this month. Talent agency, CAA, and a publicist also parted ways with the actor.