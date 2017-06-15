Sony is revising its plan to make sanitized versions of R and PG-13 rated movies available for home viewing after Hollywood heavy hitters like Judd Apatow and Seth Rogen publicly expressed their disapproval.

Sony Pictures Home Entertainment president Man Jit Singh said Wednesday that they will only make the films available with the directors' approval.

Last week Sony unveiled their clean version initiative, which makes the less violent, salacious and profane broadcast television and airplane edits of certain movies available when you purchase the regular title on a streaming service (such as iTunes in Canada). Titles currently available include Captain Phillips, Step Brothers and Moneyball.

Singh said they believed they had obtained approvals from filmmakers to use the airplane and broadcast television versions of their films for home viewing, but promised to pull individual titles if a director objects.

There has been skepticism over how many people will actually watch the clean versions. Toronto producer Don Carmody, whose production credits include Chicago, Pompeii and Good Will Hunting, thinks the effort might flop.

"I think the audience is so small," he said. "Taking a standard Hollywood thriller and just removing the swearing or the marginal nudity is not going to appeal to anybody."

And though Sony said it plans to release the airline or television cuts of the films, Carmody said they are not necessarily family-friendly. He has cut airline versions of his films and said airlines allow some swearing and a bit of nudity.

CleanFlicks was one of the more notable businesses which edited the language, violence and sex from PG and R rated movies. Here, owner Ray Lines stands outside one of his family video rental stores on February 5, 2001 in Pleasant Grove, Utah. (Michael Smith/Newsmakers via Getty Images)

Studios and filmmakers have cracked down on sanitized films before, notably VidAngel, which lets viewers filter and censor films themselves.

And in the 2000s, video stores in Utah (the U.S.'s most Mormon state) specialized in renting out clean versions of films, editing out any risqué material. But they faced lawsuits from Hollywood studios and pushback from famed directors like Steven Spielberg and Martin Scorsese.