Solo: A Star Wars story to premiere at Cannes Film Festival

Solo: A Star Wars Story will premiere at the Cannes Film Festival, bringing a galaxy far away to the world's most prestigious film festival.

The French festival announced Friday that the Star Wars spinoff will premiere out of competition at this year's festival shortly before opening in French theatres on May 23.

Solo opens in North American cinemas on May 25.

Donald Glover appears as Lando Calrissian in Solo. (Jonathan Olley Lucasfilm Ltd.)

This isn't the first time Star Wars has come to Cannes. Star Wars: Attack of the Clones and Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith both played at the French Riviera festival.

Earlier this week, Cannes organizers announced that Asghar Farhadi's Everybody Knows, starring Javier Bardem and Penelope Cruz, will be this year's opening-night film.

The festival will run May 8-19.