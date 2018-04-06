Skip to Main Content
Solo: A Star Wars story to premiere at Cannes Film Festival

Solo, the latest Star Wars spinoff movie, will premiere at Cannes, bringing a galaxy far away to the world's most prestigious film festival.

Latest Star Wars film to screen on La Croisette

The Associated Press ·
Joonas Suotamo, left, and Alden Ehrenreich appear in a scene from Solo: A Star Wars Story, which will screen at the Cannes Film Festival. (Jonathan Olley /Lucasfilm Ltd.)

Solo: A Star Wars Story will premiere at the Cannes Film Festival, bringing a galaxy far away to the world's most prestigious film festival.

The French festival announced Friday that the Star Wars spinoff will premiere out of competition at this year's festival shortly before opening in French theatres on May 23.

Solo opens in North American cinemas on May 25.

Donald Glover appears as Lando Calrissian in Solo. (Jonathan Olley Lucasfilm Ltd.)

This isn't the first time Star Wars has come to Cannes. Star Wars: Attack of the Clones and Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith both played at the French Riviera festival.

Earlier this week, Cannes organizers announced that Asghar Farhadi's Everybody Knows, starring Javier Bardem and Penelope Cruz, will be this year's opening-night film.

The festival will run May 8-19.

