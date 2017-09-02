Stars from the entertainment and sports worlds played a soccer match in London to benefit victims of the high-rise apartment building fire that claimed more than 80 lives in June.

The game was played Saturday before a sellout crowd at Loftus Road stadium, a kilometre and a half from the burned-out Grenfell Tower.

Running legend Mo Farah, Mumford & Sons frontman Marcus Mumford, actor Jamie Dornan, singer Olly Murs and Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho were among those participating in the celebrity match.

Homeland actor Damian Lewis said he grew up in the neighbourhood and played soccer near the tower every week for more than two decades. Lewis says it was important to let people affected by the fire "know we haven't forgotten."

Ticket proceeds were earmarked for a Grenfell victims fund.