The Sobey Art Foundation announced on Monday a host of changes for the annual prize, including:
- Increasing the value of the Sobey Art Award to $100,000 (from $50,000).
- Increasing the prize money for the shortlisted artists to $25,000 each (from $10,000).
- Increasing the prize money for the longlisted artists to $2,000 each (from $1,000).
The foundation also announced the creation of three residency programs to support Canadian artists. The first will see one of the 25 artists longlisted for the Sobey Art Award be selected for an artistic residency with Fogo Island Arts, in Newfoundland.
Launched to raise the profile of rising stars in the Canadian contemporary art scene, the Sobey Award is presented annually to a working artist under the age of 40. A cross-country panel selects semi-finalists from five different regions of the country, with judges eventually whittling down the list to a short list of five. Past recipients include Annie Pootoogook, David Altmejd, Brian Jungen and, most recently, Ursula Johnson.
Organizers attribute the boost in prize money and the new residencies program to a gift from the Donald R. Sobey Foundation, which spearheaded the prize itself in 2001.
"This support will help broaden a re-investment by our art foundation to put more money directly into the careers of Canadian artists. We hope to be able to create more significant and tangible international opportunities for our long-listed artists," Sobey Art Foundation chair Rob Sobey said in a statement.
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.