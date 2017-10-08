Country star Jason Aldean took the stage on Saturday Night Live and paid tribute to the victims of the Las Vegas shootings and late rocker Tom Petty.

Aldean performed Petty's I Won't Back Down during the live opening Saturday night and then introduced the show.

"This week we witnessed one of the worst tragedies in American history," he said. "So many people are hurting. You can be sure that we are going to walk through these tough times together every step of the way."

Aldean was performing at an outdoor concert in Las Vegas last Sunday night when a gunman sprayed bullets into the crowd from a highrise hotel, killing 58 people and injuring nearly hundreds.

Petty died Monday in Los Angeles at 66 after suffering cardiac arrest.