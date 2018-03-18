Members of Montreal rock group Arcade Fire appeared in a Saturday Night Live sketch — all squeezing out a Canadian "sorry" as a nod to the #MeToo movement.

They took turns apologizing for briefly working for a fictional movie producer dubbed the "Canadian Harvey Weinstein," in the skit that poked gentle fun at the Canadian talent for apologizing.

SNL host Bill Hader played Thomas Logan, the fictional disgraced Toronto producer who readily confessed on a fake CBC News talk show for Saturday's episode.

"I've heard all these accusations against me and I'm here to say it's all true. I definitely abused my power, yeah.

Bill Hader attempted a Canadian accent while playing a Toronto movie producer who was a 'bit forward' with his assistant and had to resign. 'I really put my boot in it this time,' he says in last night's SNL spoof. (NBC)

"Yeah, you know, I had this assistant and I was really inappropriate, saying stuff like 'you look nice today,' or 'what kind of sunglasses are those?' You know, really pestering her.

"So, she got ticked and, well, I just went ahead and resigned."

A voiceover then says Logan went even further to make amends:

"Logan, now exposed as a monster by Canadian standards," has taken his name off some of his greatest hits, movies like Y'Don't Say, It Happened at Tim Hortons and Dave; The Dave Thomas Story, starring Dave Foley."

The mea culpas didn't stop there. "Even the HR lady was sorry," said Hader's character. Meanwhile, his assistant who complained he was a "bit forward," also resigned, "because I was so sorry at how it all turned out."

Arcade Fire plays SNL for 5th time

The Montreal band that's set to perform at next week's Juno Awards in Vancouver also took the musical stage on SNL.

Performing tracks like Put Your Money on Me and Creature Comfort, Arcade Fire's six members wore shiny silver suits. The performance featured strobe lights and projections of cash and the American flag.

Their set left some Twitter users wanting more — and others wondering whether their performance was a skit of itself.

Arcade Fire looks like a Portlandia skit of Arcade Fire #SNL — @MullinDanny

Live shot of arcade fire on #SNL pic.twitter.com/su9eStnEbB — @TonyRangel

Others were happy to see the band's return to the stage.

Dude @arcadefire was badass on #SNL tonight. That was one of the best performances on the show in years. — @KevenSkinner

This wasn't the first time the band graced the SNL stage — in fact, it was their fifth. Arcade Fire said on Twitter that its members were excited to appear with Bill Hader.

Very excited to play @nbcsnl with our friend Bill Hader tonight. Such an honor to be playing our 5th time!! One of the most special things you can do as a band... pic.twitter.com/1aCAP1FJq5 — @arcadefire

During their 2012 appearance they wore red squares in support of the Quebec student strikes against tuition hikes that were taking place at the time.