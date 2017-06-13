Lilly Singh is no stranger to her online missives going viral, but the perennially sunny YouTube star takes a sharper tone in her latest video, in which she calls a racist commenter to task.

Singh created the video as a response to a racist commenter named Timothy. (Lilly Singh/YouTube)

Since the influential Canadian vlogger and comedian posted "A Geography Class for Racist People" online on Thursday, it has soared to about 4.5 million views on YouTube (as of Tuesday morning).

Responding to a commenter named Timothy, Singh offers a sarcasm-laden "lesson" to counter his xenophobic, ignorant and grammatically challenged insult lobbed at the performer beloved by fans as YouTube's Superwoman.

"My mantra is to focus on the positive and promote what you love, but every once in a while it's healthy (and to be honest fun) to let the sass out. That's what I did when replying to this particular racist comment," Singh explained in an Instagram post.

"And to people of all skin colours who are not racist, thank you for being a competent human being. I appreciate you."