Former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger and recently elected French president Emmanuel Macron are showing their commitment to fighting climate change — and their condemnation of U.S. President Donald Trump — in a not-so-subtle selfie video.

The pair met at the Elysée Palace in Paris Friday to discuss environmental matters.

French President Emmanuel Macron, left, speaks with former U.S. actor and founder of the R20 climate action group Arnold Schwarzenegger Friday. (Geoffroy van der Hasselt/The Associated Press)

The 10-second clip, posted on Schwarzenegger's Twitter page, shows the two standing side by side with The Terminator actor saying: "We're talking about the environmental issues and a green future."

I was truly honored to meet with President @EmmanuelMacron about how we can work together for a clean energy future. He's a great leader. pic.twitter.com/MSoxjIruup — @Schwarzenegger

"Now we will deliver together to make the planet great again," said Macron, giving a thumbs up. The statement, which Macron also used as a hashtag and title of an upcoming project, references Trump's widespread Republican campaign slogan, "make America great again."

The let's #MakeOurPlanetGreatAgain project takes form. Glad to work on it with @schwarzenegger. https://t.co/BSt2kOEQdv — @EmmanuelMacron

Macron has been critical of Trump's decision to pull the U.S. out of the Paris global climate change accord.

Schwarzenegger, a Republican and successor as host of Trump's Apprentice reality show, has publicly sparred with the American president on several occasions.

The former governor of a state that has created its own strong policies to combate climate change slammed Trump for his decision on the Paris agreement in June. Trump has taken jabs in the past at Schwarzenegger's television ratings.