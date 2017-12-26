The Americans, New Girl, Nashville, The Middle and Portlandia are just some of the long-running hit series coming to an end in 2018.

Many wrapping up have strong, complex female characters at the helm as well, still far from the norm in Hollywood. That can make it doubly disappointing to see them go. But there are other shows to explore if you're looking to fill the void.

Here are a few popular ones ending in the coming year:

Scandal

The Shonda Rhimes-created political drama about crisis manager Olivia Pope, played by Kerry Washington, will air the second half of its seventh and final season starting in January of 2018. It has, at times, been an uncanny reflection of real-life events, including storylines about a millionaire businessman trying to run for office and the plight of the first female U.S. presidential candidate. Life was just getting too close to art it seems, especially when a seemingly outlandish plot about Russians hacking the U.S. election had to be scrapped because it all of a sudden wasn't so outrageous anymore — it was headline news.

The Shonda Rhimes-created political drama Scandal, starring Kerry Washington, will wrap up its final season in 2018. (Nicole Wilder/ABC/AP)

Veep

The shooting schedule for this Emmy-winning comedy is being re-jigged to accommodate star Julia Louis-Dreyfus, who was diagnosed with breast cancer. But the seventh and last season is set to premiere sometime in 2018.

The final season of Veep will work around star Julia Louis-Dreyfus's schedule, who was diagnosed with breast cancer. (Lacey Terrell/HBO/Associated Press)

Being Mary Jane

Gabrielle Union plays Mary Jane, a powerful career woman balancing professional goals and personal relationships. The show has been lauded not just for being one of the few dramas with a woman of colour in the lead role, but also for how it has tackled issues of race, identity and beauty. It'll end as a two-hour TV movie.

Actress Gabrielle Union promotes Being Mary Jane in L.A. in 2017. The show will end the same way it began: as a two-hour TV movie. (Vivien Killilea/Getty Images)

House of Cards

Given the recent sexual harassment scandal surrounding House of Cards's former star Kevin Spacey and his subsequent termination, Robin Wright, who has played his cold-hearted and unflinching wife, will now take the lead for the final sixth season.

Robin Wright, left, and Kevin Spacey are shown in a scene from the Webby Award-winning Netflix original series House of Cards. (Melinda Sue Gordon/Netflix/Associated Press)

Saying goodbye to these shows doesn't have to be all bad. Open your screens to the ones below (if you haven't already) and you might find some new faves.

Insecure

Insecure stars Issa Rae (who also co-created the series) navigating her love and work life in L.A. through the all-too-rare but much-needed lens of an African-American woman and her friends.

Insecure, starring co-creator Issa Rae, right, and Yvonne Orji, left, is a refreshing take on relationships, stereotypes and comedy as a whole. (Justina Mintz/HBO)

Black Mirror

This anthology sci-fi series focuses on the collision course between modern society and technology. Season four premieres Dec. 29 with an episode directed by Panic Room's Jodie Foster. Rosemarie DeWitt (La La Land, Rachel Getting Married) stars as a paranoid parent watching her teenage daughter's every move in a pretty creepy way.

Jodie Foster and Rosemarie DeWitt discuss Black Mirror with CBC's Zulekha Nathoo2:42

This is Us

If you already watch This Is Us, you know to keep a tissue box close by. And if you don't, there's still time to catch up before the second half of season two picks up in January. The show about relationships, parenting and career crises follows three siblings and their parents in both present day and the past. The series, which stars Mandy Moore and Emmy-winning Sterling K. Brown, will have even the most stoic TV watchers weeping like babies.

This is Us continues Season 2 in January and has already been picked up for a third season as well. (Ron Batzdorff/NBC)

Westworld

Westworld, an ambitious sci-fi series about the drastic lengths of artificial intelligence, is set to premiere in the spring of 2018, according to a tweet from its lead, Evan Rachel Wood. Thandie Newton, Ed Harris and Anthony Hopkins also star in this western thriller where androids function as humans — and consequences are virtually erased.

Evan Rachel Wood stars as Dolores in Westworld, an ambitious sci-fi series about artificial intelligence. (HBO)

Handmaid's Tale

The first season was based on Margaret Atwood's novel and shot in and around Toronto. After cleaning up at the 2017 Emmy Awards, the series is back for Season 2 set for April of 2018. This dystopian thriller is not the series to watch when you need levity but its darkness carries a stinging relevance in today's world.

The Handmaid's Tale starring Elisabeth Moss, originally based on Margaret Atwood's novel, will return for a second season in 2018. (George Kraychyk/Hulu)

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime story

​For all those obsessed with true crime stories (and who isn't?), this comes from the same anthology series which brought the award-winning The People v. O.J. Simpson. Similar to Season 1, Season 2 will explore a high-profile murder in multiple parts. This one stars Edgar Ramirez as renowned fashion designer Gianni Versace, who was shot in front of his Miami home in 1997. Penelope Cruz plays his sister Donatella and Glee star Darren Criss plays his killer.

​

Worth the wait

There is a lot of anticipation for the final season of Game of Thrones, which will be in production next year but isn't expected to air before 2019.

Game of Thrones fans might face withdrawal since the show won't be returning for its final season until 2019. (HBO)

Big Little Lies, which started out as a miniseries only to later announce it would return for a Season 2, will reunite Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman and Shailene Woodley as friends and mothers living in an affluent California community.

Reese Witherspoon, Shailene Woodley and Nicole Kidman are set to return for Season 2 of Big Little Lies. It's likely the show won't hit the air until 2019. (HBO/Bell Media)

Reboots of both the working class comedy series Roseanne and the '80s film Heathers (this time, for TV) are also in the works for 2018, with another one soon to begin production: The Twilight Zone. The director behind the 2017 horror hit Get Out, Jordan Peele, will serve as an executive producer.