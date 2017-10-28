A Mississippi man faces aggravated assault charges after a shooting following a Jason Aldean concert in Tupelo.

Tupelo police say 22-year-old Steven Michael Hulbert, of Walls, allegedly fired multiple shots at a man in the west parking lot of the Bancorp South Arena about 11:13 p.m. local time Friday.

Multiple media outlets report Hulbert is being held in the Lee County jail on $100,000 US bond. It was unknown if he's represented by a lawyer.

Hulbert's initial court appearance is Monday.

Tupelo Police were already on scene as part of security for Aldean's concert and responded to the shots fired call. Hulbert was arrested after police stopped his vehicle before it left the parking lot.

Witnesses say the shooting stemmed from an argument among a small group of men.

Aldean had resumed his tour following the deadly mass shooting that broke out while he was performing in Las Vegas Oct. 1.