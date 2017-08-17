Canadian pop-country superstar Shania Twain previously said she was done with touring, but has unveiled plans for a North American road show in 2018.

She announced the tour and performed the song Swinging with My Eyes Closed from her upcoming new album on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday.

The extensive, 46-date tour is named for her fifth studio album, Now, set for release Sept. 29.

It's the first new album for the top-selling female country artist in 15 years, following the release of Up! in 2002.

Twain will kick things off in Tacoma, Wash., on May 3 before returning to Canada for two shows in Vancouver on May 5 and 6, followed by stops in Edmonton, Saskatoon and Winnipeg.

The five-time Grammy Award-winner will return to the United States before resuming the Canadian leg of her tour in June and July, with shows in Ottawa, Montreal, Quebec City, Hamilton, Ont., London, Ont., and Toronto.

Tickets go on sale Aug. 25.

Twain's more immediate plans include an acting role in John Travolta's racing movie Trading Paint, about a former dirt track racing legend whose son joins a competitor's racing team. The details of Twain's role are unknown. Production for Trading Paint began this week in Alabama.