Shania Twain has let fans in on the story behind why Brad Pitt was featured in the lyrics of her massive 1998 hit That Don't Impress Me Much.

Twain explained at a recent fan event in New York that she was baking cookies with a friend when they began talking about a celebrity scandal involving Pitt and former girlfriend Gwyneth Paltrow.

Nude photos of Pitt had been printed in Playgirl magazine, taken while the couple was on vacation.

Twain recalls thinking: "Well, I don't know what all the fuss is about," since "we see people naked every day."

She insists the resulting lyric — "OK, so you're Brad Pitt" — wasn't "picking on" the famous actor.

Twain's new album, Now, lands Sept. 29 with the single Life's About to Get Good.