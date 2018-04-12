​Netflix is getting the comics behind legendary sketch series SCTV back together for a reunion special directed by Martin Scorsese.

The streaming service says it's making plans to reunite cast members Joe Flaherty, Eugene Levy, Andrea Martin, Catherine O'Hara, Martin Short and Dave Thomas in front of a live Toronto audience next month.

The conversation will be moderated by Jimmy Kimmel and part of a larger special produced by Andrew Alexander, who helped develop the original show.

The comedy legends behind SCTV reunite for a special directed by Martin Scorsese. Coming soon to Netflix. <a href="https://t.co/bLgcwOSkul">pic.twitter.com/bLgcwOSkul</a> —@NetflixIsAJoke

SCTV, or Second City Television, ran from 1976 to 1984 and helped launch the careers of many famed international comic legends, including the late John Candy and Harold Ramis.

Rick Moranis was also in the troupe, though he isn't expected to appear at the reunion.

Netflix's live portion of the reunion will be held at Toronto's Elgin Theatre at 3 p.m. ET on May 13.