Scottish police find body of missing Frightened Rabbit singer

Police searching for the missing singer of Scottish rock band Frightened Rabbit say they have found Scott Hutchison's body at a marina on the country's west coast.

Scott Hutchison, 36, had spoken about his struggles with depression

The Associated Press ·
Scott Hutchison, frontman of Scottish rock band Frightened Rabbit, went missing on Wednesday. His body was found Thursday evening at the nearby Port Edgar marina near Edinburgh. (Dominic Lipinski/PA via Associated Press)

Scott Hutchison, 36, was reported missing Wednesday after leaving a hotel in South Queensferry, near Edinburgh.

Police Scotland said his body was found Thursday evening at the nearby Port Edgar marina, and that his family has been informed.

Police did not disclose the cause of his death.

Hutchison, however, had spoken about his struggles with depression, and after his disappearance his family said they worried he was in a "fragile state." Hutchison posted two messages on Twitter late Tuesday.

Frightened Rabbit was founded by Hutchison and his drummer brother Grant and they have released several albums.

In a statement, Hutchison's relatives said they were "utterly devastated" at the loss of the "passionate, articulate and charismatic" singer.

"Despite his disappearance, and the recent concerns over his mental health, we had all remained positive and hopeful that he would walk back through the door, having taken some time away to compose himself," the family said.

Other Scottish musicians paid tribute to Hutchison.

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon wrote: "Heartbreaking news. My thoughts are with Scott's family, friends and fans. A remarkable and much loved talent."

