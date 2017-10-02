The five Canadian authors still in the running for the 2017 Scotiabank Giller Prize were announced on Monday morning in Toronto.

They are:

It is the first time Winters and O'Loughlin have made the Giller short list.

Robinson previously made the cut in 2000 for Monkey Beach. Redhill was a finalist for the short list in 2001 for Martin Sloane, and Cusk returns to the finalist category two years after his nomination for Outline in 2015.

The five finalists were chosen from 12 Canadian books announced in September.

The winner will be announced on Nov. 20 and receive $100,000 — the richest literary prize in Canada.

This is the first year the Giller Prize will be awarded since the death of its founder, Jack Rabinovitch.