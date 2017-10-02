The five Canadian authors still in the running for the 2017 Scotiabank Giller Prize were announced on Monday morning in Toronto.
They are:
- Rachel Cusk for her novel Transit
- Ed O'Loughlin for his novel Minds of Winter
- Michael Redhill for his novel Bellevue Square
- Eden Robinson for her novel Son of a Trickster
- Michelle Winters for her novel I am a Truck
It is the first time Winters and O'Loughlin have made the Giller short list.
Robinson previously made the cut in 2000 for Monkey Beach. Redhill was a finalist for the short list in 2001 for Martin Sloane, and Cusk returns to the finalist category two years after his nomination for Outline in 2015.
The five finalists were chosen from 12 Canadian books announced in September.
The winner will be announced on Nov. 20 and receive $100,000 — the richest literary prize in Canada.
This is the first year the Giller Prize will be awarded since the death of its founder, Jack Rabinovitch.
The 5 shortlisted novels for Giller prize to be revealed. 1st prize since death of founder Jack Rabinovitch #cbcent pic.twitter.com/YbQtjmP2Oa—
@salimah_shivji
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.