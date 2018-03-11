The Church of Scientology is about to get its own television channel starting Monday.

A Twitter handle, website and app for Scientology TV appeared Sunday posting updates to hype the network's availability on DIRECTV, AppleTV, Roku, fireTV, Chromecast, iTunes and Google Play.

A tweet Sunday from the ScientologyTV account says, "It's time for us to tell our story."

Scientology has been the subject of a handful of high-profile projects investigating its alleged abuses of former members including Leah Remini's A&E docuseries Scientology and the Aftermath and Alex Gibney's Emmy-winning documentary, Going Clear: Scientology and the Prison of Belief.

The website scientology.tv says the Scientology Network will debut at 8 p.m. ET on Monday although it was not made clear what kind of programming the network will feature.