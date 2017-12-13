Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri on Wednesday landed a leading four Screen Actors Guild Awards nominations, including for best ensemble.

The other nominees in that category at the 24th annual SAG Awards are:

Lady Bird.

Get Out.

Mudbound.

The Big Sick.

Olivia Munn and Niecy Nash unveiled the nominees in West Hollywood, Calif.

The 2018 SAG Awards for achievements in film and television will be awarded in January. (Richard Shotwell/Invision/Associated Press)

As one of the steadiest bellwethers of the Academy Awards, the SAG Awards have considerable sway on the Oscar race. Wednesday's nominees offered swift redemption for The Big Sick, which the Golden Globes overlooked on Monday.

Nominated for best film actress are:

Judi Dench, Victoria and Abdul.

Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water.

Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.

Margo Robbie, I, Tonya.

Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird.

The best film actor nominees are:

Timothée Chalamet, Call Me by My Name.

James Franco, The Disaster Artist.

Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out.

Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour

Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel, Esq.

Actors make up the largest segment of the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences, so their deliberations on the year's best performances hold considerable sway in fluctuating Oscar fortunes.

Winners will be announced during a Jan. 21 live telecast on TNT and TBS at 8 p.m. ET. As previously announced, Kristen Bell will host, while Morgan Freeman will receive the SAG Lifetime Achievement Award.