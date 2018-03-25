Ruth B started out as a star on the social media site Vine with 2.2 million followers. Now, she's a star. Period.

The Edmonton-born pop singer won breakout artist of the year at last year's Junos, thanks in large part to her hit song Lost Boy, and she's nominated for a bevy of Junos this year — including artist of the year. 

But despite all the newfound fame, the 22-year-old whose full name is Ruth Berhe lived with her parents.

Ian Hanomansing, co-host of CBC-TV's The National, sat down with Ruth B in Vancouver's Vogue Theatre to discuss her humble beginnings, her meteoric rise and "writing songs that matter."

Watch the interview below, or scroll down for excerpts:

Ian Hanomansing sits down with Juno winner Ruth B6:48

IH: What has it been like over the past year after Lost Boy was released?

RB: It's been amazing. Thinking back then, I don't even think my album was out yet, so that time I was just really excited to get more of my story out there and have people hear what else I had.… It's been such a great journey and I've really enjoyed getting out on the road and performing and just watching people experience my album for the first time. It's been fun.

IH: Did you have a "pinch me" moment?

RB: Every night I would go up [performing on tour], the kids were singing the songs with me. I never get used to it. I think it's so crazy because I wrote most of those in my room with the idea that no one would ever hear them. To have people sing them with me was pretty surreal.

Music Junos 20170402

Ruth B poses with fans as she arrives at the Juno Awards show in April 2017 in Ottawa. (Justin Tang/Canadian Press)

IH: You were a teenager posting six-second videos on Vine... it turned into Lost Boy, an international hit.

RB: Music was always in my life and I loved it, but it was always my secret and Vine kind of helped me expose my love for music to the rest of the world. If it weren't for that, I don't know if I'd be here.

IH: It's incredible that a kid from Edmonton can make videos in her bedroom and then get — how many people follow you?

RB: It was insane. In the beginning, it was thousands every day. I think social media is so cool for that reason because I don't think there was really any other way of me getting my voice out there.… Edmonton is not the biggest city.

IH: You seem so — you are — poised. Does anything make you nervous now?

RB: Oh my god. I get really nervous. But I think it's just experience with performing. I've been doing it a lot now over the past couple years. You definitely get used to it, but I just try to enjoy everything and have fun with it. The nerves are there but I've learned how to control them.

MUSIC Much Music Video Awards 20160619

Ruth B performs on the red carpet during the Much Music Video Awards in Toronto in June 2016. (Mark Blinch/Canadian Press)

IH: What's your goal? What do you strive for?

RB: So many things. But I think in terms of my music, it's to make sure that I'm always saying things I believe in and writing songs that matter. I never want to put something out just to put something out. I want to believe in everything and hopefully make someone's day a little brighter or make them feel less alone.