"I always say, life is like a box of chocolate," said Saturday Night Live's Kate McKinnon as U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions as Tom Hanks' Forrest Gump.

"Sure are a whole lot of brown ones in there."

In the first episode since Feb. 12., SNL took on Sessions' recent Russia-related troubles in the cold opening, using a Forrest Gump trope to poke fun at his inability to remember a meeting with the Russian ambassador.

"I didn't know what to do, so my lawyer said, 'Run, Jeffery, Run,'" said McKinnon's Sessions. "I started running and running."

The skit was timely but shallow, relying heavily on the spoof trope.

Supporting characters take turns in the famous "box of chocolates" bus stop scene in which "Sessions" describes a tough week that "started with a congressional hearing."

At one point, the Sessions/Gump character fist bumps with a shirtless Vladimir Putin.

Oscar-winner Octavia Spencer had hosting duties, and Father John Misty was the musical guest.