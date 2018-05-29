Roseanne Barr apologizes for 'bad joke' about Obama aide

Roseanne Barr is apologizing for a controversial social media post about former White House adviser Valerie Jarrett that has sparked a wave of criticism against the sitcom star.

​Barr on Tuesday tweeted to Jarrett that she was sorry "for making a bad joke" about her politics and her looks.

I apologize to Valerie Jarrett and to all Americans. I am truly sorry for making a bad joke about her politics and her looks. I should have known better. Forgive me-my joke was in bad taste. —@therealroseanne I apologize. I am now leaving Twitter. —@therealroseanne

Jarrett, who is African-American, advised Barack and Michelle Obama.

Barr's now-deleted tweet read: "muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes had a baby=vj."

It was part of a busy period on Twitter for Barr, who wrote tweets or retweeted attacks on Michael Moore, Chelsea Clinton and George Soros.

In her apology, Barr said the Jarrett comment was "in bad taste." She also said she is leaving Twitter.

ABC, which produces Barr's show, Roseanne, didn't immediately respond to a request for comment. However, one of her sitcom collaborators did: comedian, Roseanne writer and consulting producer Wanda Sykes said she would not return to the program.