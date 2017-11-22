​The morning show where Charlie Rose worked until being fired Tuesday is reporting that two women at CBS News claim that Rose grabbed them inappropriately, with one saying he also whispered a sexual innuendo.

The accusations came to light after CBS News President David Rhodes fired Rose on Tuesday for what he called "extremely disturbing and intolerable behaviour" toward women at his PBS talk show. PBS has also cut ties to Rose.

Three CBS employees say Rose's unwanted sexual advances continued after 2011, later than previously reported, during his time at @CBSNews. We learned about these cases *not* from Human Resources department, but from our own investigation of his behavior. pic.twitter.com/5uVsBXnrao — @CBSThisMorning

CBS This Morning said three women at CBS have reported misconduct by Rose. The network said one didn't want details of her accusations made public, and all three requested anonymity.

Rose apologized for his actions in a social media post on Monday, but made a brief statement on camera that evening that seemed at odds with his earlier mea culpa.

Rose's former co-host Gayle King said Wednesday that it's important to keep reporting on the story.