Ron Howard says he hopes to honour the great work that's already been done on the Han Solo film and help to deliver on its promise.

The Oscar-winner has only been in the pilot's seat on the Star Wars spinoff film for a day but is not wasting any time making his passion for the franchise known.

Howard tweeted Thursday night that he was "beyond grateful" to add his voice to the Star Wars universe after being a fan since May 25, 1977, when the original hit theatres. He saw it twice that day.

I hope to honor the great work already done & help deliver on the promise of a Han Solo film. — @RealRonHoward

The Apollo 13 helmer was announced as the replacement director after Phil Lord and Christopher Miller left the project over creative differences deep into production. Filming will resume July 10 for a May 2018 release.