Anita Pallenberg, a model and actress who had children with Keith Richards and served as a muse for The Rolling Stones, has died. She was 75.
A spokesperson for Richards told the Associated Press that Pallenberg died Tuesday at St. Richard's Hospital in the city of Chichester, located in southeast England. The cause of death was not revealed, but the statement released Wednesday said Pallenberg "had been ill for some time" and her family was by her side.
"A most remarkable woman. Always in my heart," Richards said in a statement.
Pallenberg was born on April 6, 1942. She served as inspiration for the Stones' Miss Amanda Jones and You Got the Silver.
She appeared in films like Barbarella, Candy, Le Berceau de Cristal and Performance, which included Mick Jagger.
Pallenberg first dated the late Brian Jones of the Stones, but later dated Richards, with whom she had three children (their youngest son died months after he was born).
Pallenberg said in an interview with The Guardian in 2008 that she didn't want to write her autobiography because publishers wanted dirt and drama about the Stones.
"I had several publishers and they were all the same. They all wanted salacious," she said.
Pallenberg will be cremated and a memorial service is being planned. She is survived by a son, a daughter and five grandchildren.
