Catastrophe star and co-creator Rob Delaney says his infant son has died from cancer.

He memorializes the boy as "smart, funny, and mischievous" in a Facebook post.

Delaney says Henry Delaney was diagnosed with a brain tumour in 2016. After surgery to remove the tumour and treatment early last year, the cancer returned in the fall, and Henry died in January. He was two and a half.

Though left with "significant physical disabilities," Henry learned sign language and shuffled from place to place "on his beautiful little bum." His father says that "his drive to live and to love and to connect was profound."

Delaney lives in London with his wife and two other children. He created the modern rom-com Catastophe with his co-star, Sharon Horgan.