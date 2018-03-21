Songs performed by Tony Bennett, Gloria Estefan and Run-DMC are among 25 recordings being added to the National Recording Registry.

The Library of Congress announced on Wednesday the list of titles being honoured for their cultural and historic importance to the American soundscape.

"To think that something that just came out of my mouth and out of my creativity is being put on this level of honour just blows my mind," Run-DMC's Joseph Simmons (aka Rev. Run), said of the pioneering rap group's hit crossover album Raising Hell being inducted into the registry.

"The thing that I remember most about Raising Hell is that it was so much great energy that it was made very easily."

Bennett's standard I Left My Heart in San Francisco is also being added, along with Rhythm is Gonna Get You by Estefan and the Miami Sound Machine.

"When we wrote Rhythm Is Gonna Get You, we set out to create a fusion of rhythms that reflected the musical cultures of our native Cuba and our adopted country, the United States," Estefan said in a statement.

"So it is an accolade of particular significance to us that it be honoured as an important part of the creative legacy of this great country."

Other notable entries include the soundtrack to The Sound of Music, Fleetwood Mac's Rumours album, Kenny Loggins' Footloose, Le Freak by Chic, Kenny Rogers' The Gambler and Smokey Robinson's My Girl, which was sung by the Temptations.

"This annual celebration of recorded sound reminds us of our varied and remarkable American experience," Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden said in a statement.

"The unique trinity of historic, cultural and aesthetic significance reflected in the National Recording Registry each year is an opportunity for reflection on landmark moments, diverse cultures and shared memories—all reflected in our recorded soundscape."