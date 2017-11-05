A shooting at a Texas church Sunday that has left more than 20 people dead is prompting celebrities to call for gun control.

Some messages were succinct: "#guncontrolnow," The Big Sick's Kumail Nanjiani posted on Twitter within an hour of news breaking.

Others expressed a combination of outrage and resignation.

"Where's the next mass shooting gonna be?" Parks and Recreation star Billy Eichner wrote. "Any guesses? Should we try to do anything we can to prevent it? No? Ok cool. Good luck out there!"

The shooting — a result of a man opening fire at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs before he was later killed by police — comes a month after 58 people were killed in Las Vegas when a man opened fire on an outdoor concert from a highrise hotel. More than 500 were wounded in that attack, considered the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

"Another day. Another mass shooting," Josh Gad, an actor known for Frozen and Book of Mormon, tweeted Sunday about the rampage in Texas. "Will it ever end? Heartbroken for all those affected."

Scandal's Tony Goldwyn sent "thoughts and prayers," a phrase that's becoming ubiquitous when it comes to how politicians and other high-profile figures have responded to recent mass shootings.

"My heart is heavy for you today and for the families involved," said actor Ruby Rose." May you be loved and consoled by your community and the world."

While some kept their words gentle, the latest killing spree has provoked inevitable questions about security and the political influence of the National Rifle Association.

"How many more have to die before we enact sane gun control laws?" author Stephen King wrote.

