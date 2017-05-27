Cher, Keith Urban and Guns N' Roses are among the many musicians and entertainers paying tribute to Gregg Allman following news of the Tennessee-born rocker's death at age 69.

The Allman Brothers Band posted on its website Saturday that Allman, a founding member, "passed away peacefully at his home" in Savannah, Ga.

Cher, who was married to Allman in 1975, tweeted:"I've tried...Words are impossible." The couple, who legally separated in 1977 before divorcing, are parents of Elijah Blue Allman, 40.

According to the Allman Brothers Band, Allman had battled many health issues over the years. The cause of death wasn't given, but the musician's longtime manager, Michael Lehman, told CNN he died following complications from liver cancer.

"During that time, Gregg considered being on the road playing music with his brothers and solo band for his beloved fans, essential medicine for his soul," a message on the band's website said. "Playing music lifted him up and kept him going during the toughest of times."

Allman was battling a number of health issues. The Allman Brothers band said on its website that he considered his performances 'essential medicine for his soul.' (Ben DeVries/The Daily Nonpareil/The Associated Press)

Many singers, including Melissa Ethridge, Maroon 5 guitarist James Valentine and rockers Guns N' Roses, said Allman had a unique voice and musical influence.

RIP Gregg Allman, what a voice... Listening to Allman Brothers "Live at Fillmore East," a record that never gets old. — @jamesbvalentine

Live from Slane, Ireland.#GNRinSlane — @gunsnroses

Allman's bluesy tones and musicianship with the organ made him a pioneer of southern rock. Urban, Brad Paisley and Travis Tritt were among the Grammy-winning country music artists singing Allman's praises.

What a legacy @GreggAllman leaves behind. Jam on in the great hereafter. — @BradPaisley

My heart breaks today at the passing of soul brutha Gregg Allman. Blessings and peace to all the Allman family. - KU — @KeithUrban

I'm so very saddened to hear of the passing of rock & blues legend Gregg Allman. He was such a huge influence on me. https://t.co/rSbHdmj5yp — @Travistritt

Gregg Allman... very sad day for rock 'n' roll... a great singer and writer. He could flat out sing. His music will live on! - Huey — @Huey_Lewis_News

Rest in peace Greg Allman peace and love to all the family 😎✌️🌟💖🎶🎵🎶🎵☮️🌺🌹 — @ringostarrmusic

Musicians weren't the only ones paying homage to the musical great.

Filmmaker Cameron Crowe thanked Allman in a tweet "for the inspiration, and for those many holy nights on stage," and Captain America star Chris Evans tweeted that the classic tune Whipping Post, which was famously performed for 22 minutes on the 1971 live album At Filmore East, would be "on repeat all day today."

Thank you @GreggAllman... for the inspiration, and for those many holy nights on stage. pic.twitter.com/FV6Qn5zXeE — @CameronCrowe