LeBron James called him "a bum." J.K. Rowling cited "privilege." and Stevie Wonder knelt in solidarity at his concert Saturday — Donald Trump's latest feud attacking some of America's best athletes is spilling over into a much wider and deeper confrontation.

"It has nothing to do with football or business," music mogul Sean Diddy Combs wrote Saturday in a tweet directed at athletes. "Ya'll are our stars, you represent us. Ya'll are our strong heroes..show that strength please."

It has nothing to do with football or business. Ya’ll are our stars, you represent us. Ya’ll are our strong heros..show that strength please — @diddy

How it started

The rallying call — which has been echoed by a number of high-profile voices from actor Samuel L. Jackson to basketball star Steph Curry — was sparked by the U.S. president's insistence at a public event in Huntsville, Ala. Friday that those protesting the American flag at games should be "fired."

Quarterback Colin Kaepernick started the kneeling protest in 2016 as a player with the San Francisco 49ers, refusing to stand for The Star-Spangled Banner to put a spotlight on the treatment of black people by police.

Swift reaction

Trump's latest criticism has intensified the pushback.

Reactions to Trump's anti protest tweets0:40

Twenty-seven players from the Jacksonville Jaguars and Baltimore Ravens took a knee at Wembley Stadium in London Sunday. Other coaches and players linked arms while standing.

Ravens and Jaguars players come together in a display of unity before kickoff in London. pic.twitter.com/dy8JDzOBas — @nflnetwork

On Saturday, Oakland Athletics' catcher Bruce Maxwell knelt for the anthem at a Major League Baseball game. He's the first MLB player to do so.

Oakland Athletics catcher Bruce Maxwell, right, dropped to a knee just outside the dugout prior to Saturday evening's game in Oakland, Calif. (@MichaelSkolnik/Twitter via Santiago Mejia/SF Chronicle)

NBA team visit is off

The Golden State Warriors say they will not go to the White House when they visit Washington, D.C., early next year. Trump rescinded the traditional invitation in a tweet after NBA player Steph Curry indicated he didn't want to come.

LeBron James, right, called Trump a "bum" after the president rescinded an invitation to Steph Curry, left, to visit the White House with the Golden State Warriors. The basketball team has since agreed not to attend as a whole. (Jason Miller/Getty Images)

The back-and-forth also led James to call the president "a bum."

U bum @StephenCurry30 already said he ain't going! So therefore ain't no invite. Going to White House was a great honor until you showed up! — @KingJames

Trump reiterated his stance in a tweet Sunday.

If NFL fans refuse to go to games until players stop disrespecting our Flag & Country, you will see change take place fast. Fire or suspend! — @realDonaldTrump

The hashtag "take a knee" soon began trending.

Entertainment world weighs in

Wonder is among many in the entertainment industry supporting the symbolic action.

On Saturday, Wonder was helped to one knee on stage during a concert in New York by his son, Kwame Morris.

"Tonight, I'm taking a knee for America," the legendary musician told the audience.

Stevie Wonder takes a knee with the help of his son Kwame Morris during a concert Saturday in New York. (Shannon Stapleton/Reuters)

J.K. Rowling and Kumail Nanjiani are among others who have weighed in on the battle playing out online.

"Historically, taking on Steph Curry or LeBron separately has resulted in failure," said Silicon Valley and The Big Sick star Nanjiani. "Taking on them together? Well that's just stupid."

Historically, taking on Steph Curry or Lebron separately has resulted in failure. Taking on them together? Well that's just stupid. — @kumailn

'Privilege.' Some people don't get given millions by Daddy, Donnie. They actually earn it. https://t.co/rmKataLLQX — @jk_rowling

Soon after Wonder knelt on stage, he put his other leg down and faced the audience.

"I'm taking both knees," Wonder said. "Both knees in prayer for our planet, our future, our leaders of the world and our globe."