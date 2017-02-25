Even the Razzie Awards are getting political. A documentary criticizing U.S. Democratic presidential contender Hillary Clinton tied on Saturday with superhero ensemble Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice on a list of the year's worst achievements in film, winning four Razzies apiece.

The annual tongue-in-cheek Golden Raspberry Awards, which serve as an antidote to Hollywood's Oscars ceremony, named Dinesh D'Souza's Hillary's America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party as the worst film of 2016.

D'Souza, a conservative commentator and best-selling author, was named worst actor for narrating his documentary and worst director alongside Bruce Schooley. Worst actress went to the person who portrayed Clinton in the film.

Hillary's America took in a modest $13 million US at the North American box office last year.

The Razzies follow a Hollywood awards season marked by outspoken speeches and protests against the policies and behavior of U.S. President Donald Trump. The season culminates with Sunday's Oscars ceremony.

Batman v Superman also won four Razzies, including worst screen combo for "Ben Affleck & His BFF (Baddest Foe Forever) Henry Cavill" and worst "remake, rip-off or sequel."

The annual Razzie Redeemer Award went to veteran actor-director Mel Gibson. Gibson has been welcomed back into the folds of Hollywood with his war drama Hacksaw Ridge a decade after a drunken anti-Semitic rant made him an outcast. Hacksaw Ridge is nominated for six Oscars on Sunday, including Gibson for director.

Winners of the year's worst films are given a gold, spray-painted trophy. The recipients are voted for online by around 1,000 Razzie members from 24 countries, who sign up online and pay a $40 US membership fee.

Razzie Award winners :

Worst picture: Hillary's America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party

Actor: Dinesh D'Souza, Hillary's America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party

Actress: The "actress" who plays Hillary Clinton, Hillary's America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party

Supporting actress: Kristen Wiig, Zoolander No. 2

Supporting actor: Jesse Eisenberg, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Screen combo: Ben Affleck and Henry Cavill, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Director: Dinesh D'Souza and Bruce Schooley, Hillary's America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party

Remake, rip-off or sequel: Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Screenplay: Chris Terrio and David S. Goyer, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Razzie Redeemer Award: 2014 nominee Mel Gibson, for his Oscar-nominated direction of Hacksaw Ridge