Princess Michael of Kent wore racist Blackamoors brooch to pre-Christmas lunch with Meaghan Markle https://t.co/dELCfaWGyh pic.twitter.com/HTm73JcOTq — @dcfab

Princess Michael of Kent has apologized for a fashion choice that's been getting a lot of heat on social media this week.

The royal, who's married to the cousin of Queen Elizabeth II, donned a brooch on her blazer featuring the head of a black man in a jeweled headdress to a Christmas lunch hosted by the queen.

The piece, categorized under the centuries-old Italian decorative art genre "blackamoor," is viewed by many as a symbol of racism, colonialism and slavery.

"Any sort of intelligent person might think, 'Maybe this isn't the right accessory for today," Miki Turner, a journalism professor and diversity expert at the University of Southern California, told CBC News. "It was a thoughtless gesture."

A spokesperson said late Friday that that the princess, 72, "is very sorry and distressed that it has caused offence," adding it had been worn "many times before."

Some on social media did not take kindly to the fashion choice, calling the brooch "racist" and disrespectful.

Turns out some members of the royal family are racist. 1 Billion Indian people shocked to learn this information. #MeganMarkle #PrinceHarry #TheRoyals https://t.co/ZjNZihGPok — @aasif

It drew further criticism for being an insult to Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's fiancée, whose is of mixed race and was also in attendance. The event was the first time Markle was being introduced to many members of the extended royal family.

Appalling show of disrespect and jealousy from Princess Michael of Kent. She has never gotten over being the "foreigner not really welcome into the family" Meghan however will be welcomed with open arms and adored by everyone. — @DarrenMcGrady

There's no word on reaction from Markle and Prince Harry, who plan to marry in May at Windsor Castle.

Princess Michael, who was born in what is now the Czech Republic, has been in the news over issues of race. In 2004, she reportedly told African-American patrons sitting next to her at a New York restaurant to "go back to the colonies" after complaining about their noise level. She denied ever making the comment.

Turner says "racism in the royal family is certainly nothing new."

"I don't think this is something that should make international headlines," said Turner. "But given the background of Princess Michael, it adds a different spin to it."