John Fogerty says he's annoyed that Taraji P. Henson's new film, Proud Mary, borrows from his popular song's name without his involvement.

Fogerty does not own the rights to his classic song. In a statement released Thursday, he says "it irks me when people seek to capitalize on the popularity of my music" for their own financial gain.

"I wrote the song Proud Mary fifty years ago, and I was very excited to have written such a good song. In fact, it was my very first good song," he said. "My songs are special to me. Precious."

Henson plays a hit woman in Proud Mary, to be released on Friday. Its trailer uses Tina Turner's version of Fogerty's 1969 song.

Film has nothing to do with song, Fogerty says

Fogerty says the movie "has nothing to do with me, or my song." The 72-year-old adds that no one ever asked him about using his song that way.

"They simply picked the title and wrote a completely fictitious story around it," he said.

Sony Pictures declined to comment. A representative for Henson didn't return an email seeking comment.